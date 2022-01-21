Meat Loaf’s strange love affair with Hartlepool is remembered as the League Two club pays tribute to the rock legend following his death at the age of 74.

Meat Loaf’s strange love affair with Hartlepool United is remembered as the League Two club pays tribute to the rock legend following his death at the age of 74.

Following the news of Meat Loaf’s death, League Two side Hartlepool paid tribute to their “most famous fan.”

The rock legend passed away on Thursday at the age of 74, according to TMZ, who claims he died of Covid-19, though this has yet to be confirmed.

Tributes have poured in from all over the world, and Hartlepool shared a unique story about how the ‘Bat out of Hell’ singer became a fan.

Despite the fact that the American was born in Dallas, Texas, a long way from Durham, he became a Pools fan in search of a “really odd team” to support.

“I started asking, ‘What would be a really odd team for me to say that I root for?’ The person who I was talking to said Hartlepool,” Meat Loaf told Setanta Sports News years ago.

Excellent!

“I looked them up, looked at their history, went online, and looked at their property.”

‘Did Hartlepool win? Yeah! OK!” I check.

“My favorite Hartlepool story is about the monkey that washed up on the shore and was hung because it was mistaken for a Frenchman.”

“I said, ‘I’m rooting for any team that will hang a monkey and believe it’s a Frenchman.’

That’s the end of it.

“That’s the bottom line,” says the narrator.

Following his death, Meat Loaf’s official Facebook page posted a heartfelt tribute.

It was revealed that the singer and actor passed away with his wife Deborah Gillespie by his side, as well as his daughters Pearl and Amanda.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” the statement reads.

“Throughout the last 24 hours, his daughters Pearl and Amanda, as well as close friends, have been with him.

“His incredible career spanned six decades, during which he sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and starred in over 65 films, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Wayne’s World.

Bat Out of Hell is still among the best-selling albums of all time.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we are grateful for all of your love and support as we grieve the loss of such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.”

“We appreciate your patience as we seek privacy at this time.

“Don’t ever stop rocking!” says his heart to your souls.