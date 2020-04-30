Medals and torch design contest launched for Beijing 2022

The Beijing medals and torch design contest for the Beijing Winter Olympic Games and Paralympic Games is under way, the organizers announced on Monday.

The organizers said that all the participants should base their designs on two core elements – technology and sustainability.

Both the medals and the torch are integral parts of the Olympic Games, so the organizers hope that the designs can help promote the concept of the Beijing 2022 and highlight the combination of Chinese culture and technology.

Meanwhile, it is also required that the torch be designed in line with the idea of eco-friendly and sustainability, which means it should encourage the application of recyclable materials and new technology in the manufacturing process.