Mediapro president says ready to broadcast end of season – News Wire – Ligue 1

In an interview with The team, the president of Mediapro, Jaume Roures, said he was ready to broadcast the end of the Ligue 1 season, currently stopped due to the coronavirus epidemic. An announcement which comes at the heart of deep disagreements between the League and the two current broadcasters of the championship, Canal + and bein Sports, and while Media Pro should only start broadcasting Ligue 1 games from next season. Mediapro said he was ready to resume broadcasting this year “if things do not get better” in this conflict. “It means being able to put together a chain in two months, by June. Building a chain is not very difficult. The difficulty is to have subscribers. Starting at the end of this season is a challenge that we could work on quietly, ”explained James Roures.