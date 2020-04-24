Mediawatch: ‘Liverpool club’ nonsense and lots more…

Black and white and red all over

Remember in these difficult times that there are some constants. Death, taxes and Kylian Mbappe could still join Liverpool.

‘Liverpool news and transfers LIVE – Reds could benefit from PSG’s shock Kylian Mbappe stance, Steven Gerrard ‘fight’ traumatised team-mate’

And what, pray tell Liverpool Echo, is this ‘shock Kylian Mbappe stance’ that could ‘benefit’ the Reds?

Well, of course it’s the suggestion that Mbappe could leave PSG for nothing in 2022.

Which could potentially benefit every single football club in the world. That’s a whole lot of live blogs getting a Mbappe mboost.

Willian, it was really nothing

And then comes the next LIVE Liverpool transfer update as it seems that ‘WIllian ‘favourable’ on Liverpool transfer’.

Which suggests a quote from Willian. Or even a quote about Willian. What it doesn’t suggest is Spanish newspaper Sport merely referencing that ‘very favourable conditions’ of Willian being a free agent.

Clickety-clickety-click

‘Philippe Coutinho looks certain to make Anfield return, but only wildcard will worry Liverpool’ – Liverpool.com.

Not angry. Just disappointed.

Liverpool club

But just when we think that all depths have been plumbed in search of precious Liverpool clicks, we come to this utterly shameless headline in the Liverpool Echo:

‘Liverpool club told season is over after ‘clear majority’ vote to cancel matches’

We know times are tough and plummeting ad sales make every click precious, but to wilfully suggest to Liverpool fans that Liverpool’s season could be over as they sit in limbo waiting for a first Premier League title is a truly rotten trick.

Of course, the ‘Liverpool club’ in question is actually National League side Southport, which is fully 16 miles away from Liverpool.

Liverpool club!! Southport aren’t a Liverpool club

Freudian slip of the day

Mesut Ozil is a man being Googled this week. And Mesut Ozil is a man who attracts criticism and jealousy because of his earnings. Put those two facts together and you reach the juncture where this is the inevitable headline on The Sun online:

‘Inside Arsenal star Ozil’s £10m London home with personalised doors and supercar collection worth £800k’

It begins:

‘ARSENAL star Mesut Ozil knows how to live the high life.

‘The German playmaker, who refused to take a 12.5 per cent pay cut on his £350,000-per-week wages, resides in a stunning £10million North London home.

‘He also commutes to and from the Gunners’ London Colney training ground in a range of high-end motors, mostly Mercedes, worth £800,000.

‘But, despite swimming in riches, he does his bit for charity – paying for operations for sick children, as well as feeding 100,000 homeless people at 16 refugee camps in Turkey and Syria.

‘Here’s just an incite into some of his wealth…’

Indeed it is.

What a fine Mes

Mesut Ozil is a man being Googled this week. So that at least partly explains this banging headline on the Mirror website:

‘Jose Mourinho’s ultimate XI named as Cristiano Ronaldo and Mesut Ozil included’

We say ‘partly’ because there’s nothing quite like suggesting that Jose Mourinho has picked an ‘ultimate XI’ when in reality, this is just a list of players who have played the most games under Mourinho.

Ozil is ‘included’ because maths.

REVEALED

The Mirror have already done the same Ultimate XI trick with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and clearly they were so successful that their rivals decided to follow.

Imagine having The Sun’s resources and still deciding that nicking the Mirror’s XI and sticking on a ‘REVEALED’ tag is a completely acceptable way of presenting content.

They do acknowledge that ‘the Mirror have found out the players who have lined up alongside the 32-year-old the most’ as if that is something that needs to be ‘found out’ and not just, well, ‘looked up’.

Breaking news

‘West Ham boss David Moyes has become a fruit and veg delivery driver during coronavirus lockdown – and he even gets tips’ – The Sun.

Alternatively, David Moyes volunteered to deliver fruit and vegetables for four days last month.

Mental as anything

That ‘top-level footballers have been sent a mental health survey’ by their union does not sound like news to us; it sounds like pretty standard practise in such difficult and testing times.

That ‘top-level footballers have been sent a mental health survey’ by their union certainly does not sound like back-page news. And the fact that it is considered as such by the Daily Mirror – under a headline referencing a ‘shock survey’ – is really quite troubling in 2020.

Cheeky Wan

Mind you, that’s the work of Jeremy Cross, and he is very much the lesser of the two Crosses at the Mirror. Think Eric Roberts and Don Swayze without the shared genes.

He does have a tremendous imagination, though. He read these quotes from Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the Manchester United website…

“Since I came to United, the coaching staff have been great. They all really know their stuff and they can make a difference to your game. Even a fraction of a percent improvement is worth getting, and I’m really excited about the chance to work on my game in any area I can.

“The manager is a big part of that process too. Since day one at United, I’ve seen that Ole’s a manager who knows what he wants. You can see his intentions for the team. He wants every single player to improve and he’s given us all a steer on what we need to improve. That’s what you need, I think; a manager who will push you.”

…and somehow reached the conclusion that ‘AARON WAN-BISSAKA says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is pushing him to the limit in a quest to make him the best right-back in England’.

Yes. F*** you, Trent because AWB wants to ‘be England’s top wan’, apparently. We’re sure he does; he just didn’t actually say that.

