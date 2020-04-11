Mediawatch special: Jordan Henderson and the despicable Sun

Jordan Henderson has the gall to both engineer a vital initiative AND care for his young family. F*** The Sun.

Mediawatch was happy to give Good Friday a miss and spend it climbing down from its high horse, scrambling around for different football content and cursing Carole f**king Baskin.

Then The Sun tried to have their Easter Egg and eat it.

The advice we are given as children is often sage enough to carry into our adult lives.

So never mind #DontBuyTheSun. How about #DontLookAtTheSun?

They know what they’re doing. Jordan Henderson is at the forefront of the #PlayersTogether movement. There is a greater interest in him than ever, thus a larger proportion of people searching his name eager to read about him.

If you do that right now, the top story is not of Henderson’s compassion and decency, nor the pivotal role he has played in ensuring footballers give back to society at a time of grave need, but is instead the MailOnline’s rip-off of The Sun’s cynical grab for attention.

And that is ridiculous. Henderson does not want publicity for his efforts, but uncomfortable praise is much more welcome than unnecessary negativity at a man wanting to provide for his young family with his own money.

That picture, by the way, is indeed of the ”hotel complex” seven bed mansion’. And it’s the smallest sodding hotel, mansion or any other misleading term we’ve ever seen.

Is the implication that Henderson cannot possibly simultaneously front a collective movement of charitable footballers while also spending a lot of money on a house?

Conor Coady said the Liverpool midfielder “came up with” the initiative and was “fantastic” in coordinating it. Ben Mee said he “deserves full credit for bringing us all together”. Simon Francis said he “has led by example” and “has effectively been the captain of this group of players”.

That latter comment was as part of the Bournemouth captain’s column for The Sun, the online version of which is buried beneath this headline on the website’s football homepage:

‘JOR-DROPPING Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson spends millions on mansion with ‘trophy corridor”

Because it doesn’t matter how much footballers contribute, how inspirational and benevolent they can be in times of crisis and how they go above and beyond to help when others who are just as fortunate, if not more so, refuse to. The only important thing is how much they spend on themselves or their families.

But that is the problem. The Sun want to be free to decry footballers as ‘social pariahs’ while hailing them as heroes days later. They want to go from demonising them to glorifying them and back again within a week. They want the best of both worlds: to be able to switch seamlessly between praise or admonishment for how they use their money depending on which agenda suits.

They want Dave Kidd to write about how Henderson ‘proves football is not morally bankrupt’ on one Friday, before telling us he is ‘spending millions on a mansion’ seven days later.

Forgive us for not particularly caring that ‘the grounds will also boast a tennis court, giant patio and barbecue area’, or that ‘two guest bedrooms over the garage are linked to the house by a glass walkway’. Sorry for not giving a sh*t about the seven bedrooms or the mention of a ‘trophy corridor’ that is deliberately used to bait rival fans into some sort of lazy banter. Excuse us for wondering why the headline and first paragraph claims Henderson is ‘spending millions’ when the story itself does not reference any potential cost once.

Do, however, allow us to ask why this is billed as an EXCLUSIVE when the story first surfaced on the Daily Star website five days ago? Henderson had apparently ‘attracted opposition from neighbours and the parish council’ then; what makes this news now?

Nothing, really, save for The Sun wanting to feed into the perception of footballers as self-interested millionaires with no social or moral compunction and scant regard for others. They are redressing a balance that needs no calibration.

Make no mistake: they don’t actually care whether footballers donate to the NHS, care for their communities or help in any other way their financially privileged position allows them to. Their only interest is in appealing to the lowest common denominator and trying to engineer some sort of outrage when there is neither the need nor the appetite for it.

