Medvedev slams’stupid’ Australian Open fans for imitating Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration, then writes about it on camera.

Medvedev slams’stupid’ Australian Open fans for celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ goal… then writes it on camera.

Daniil Medvedev, the TROLL king, slammed the’stupid’ Australian Open fans for imitating Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration.

Then he brilliantly signed the TV camera’siuuu’ as an extra jab at the obnoxious Australian crowd.

During his blockbuster showdown with Nick Kyrgios, the Russian star, 25, was irritated by the Rod Laver Arena’s constant use of boo-like noise.

“I came to win this match and I am happy that I was able to do it,” Medvedev told 1992 and 1993 champion Jim Courier on court after winning 7-6 6-4 4-6 6-2.

When you’re booed between first and second serves, that’s your only option.”

“Guys, I can’t hear him,” Medvedev continued as the second seed and Australian Open favorite continued.

Please respect Jim Courier.

He came out on top in this competition.

I appreciate it.

“I lost on break points in the games I played – it’s difficult to play.”

“It’s just a little disappointing when they make so much noise between first and second serves, I guess some people just have a low IQ,” the US Open champion told Eurosport.

But, as he was handed the pen to write on the lens before leaving the court, Medvedev couldn’t resist one last dig.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Unlike Andy Murray on Tuesday, Medvedev was aware of the noises from the beginning.

He is, after all, a huge football fan who famously celebrated his Flushing Meadows victory by flopping to the ground in a FIFA celebration.

Despite the distractions on the other side of the net, Medvedev continued his march towards back-to-back majors with a solid, if unspectacular, victory in round two.

Kyrgios defeated Liam Broady of the United Kingdom with an underarm tweener serve, and he was up to his usual tricks on Melbourne Park’s main show court.

However, after the pure entertainment show in round one, this time it was more drama, with a mix of sublime and ridiculous in equal measure.

There was a moment of craziness, and a sweaty Kyrgios losing his cool, for every bonkers winner and attempted hot dog.

He was warned about his timekeeping early on when he trudged to get his towel, exceeding the 25-second limit.

Following a squabble with the chair umpire, Kyrgios received the final words: “No one cares what you say.”

The former world No. 13 began the next game by sprinting up to the baseline and mocking Carlos Bernades.

On his way to a crucial break in the third set, he takes a lap of honor, which was set up by a magnificent reflex…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.