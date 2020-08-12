‘Medvedev will be stronger than his rivals’: Russian tennis boss expects strong showing from young star at 2020 US Open

Russian tennis chief Shamil Tarpischev says 2019 US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev is fully prepared and fired-up for the tournament again as he seeks a maiden Grand Slam title in New York.

World number five Medvedev is expected to take part in the upcoming Grand Slam tournament which will go ahead as planned despite coronavirus fears.

“Taking into account the fact that he was in France since the beginning of the pandemic and had an opportunity to train at a court together with his coach, he must be in good shape in comparison with other players.” Tarpischev said.

“He could perform well at the US Open. But it’s too early to make any predictions because we don’t know the physical shape of other players.”

Many top players, including Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal and Swiss star Stan Wawrinka, have already pulled out of the upcoming major citing coronavirus concerns.

Last year, Medvedev produced the best performance of his career when he reached the final at Flushing Meadows, where he was beaten by Nadal in a five-set thriller.