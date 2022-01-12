Meet Alize Lim, a Discovery and Eurosport presenter who dates NBA legend Tony Parker and hosts the Australian Open.

The Australian Open will be broadcast on Discovery and Eurosport this year, with a familiar face on the presenting team.

Alize Lim, a 31-year-old French model, will host the show alongside Mats Wilander, Barbara Schett, John McEnroe, and Jo Konta, among others.

Lim is still a professional tennis player, with a career high ranking of 148th in the world in 2016.

However, in recent years, the Paris-born beauty has shifted her focus to television as she pursues a promising media career.

She’s made time for love as well, dating NBA legend Tony Parker.

Lim presented Tennis Channel International’s original show, Academy Life, three years ago, when she was forced out of the game due to injuries.

Alize was initially uncomfortable with the abrupt switch from tennis to a career in a television studio.

“At first, I didn’t feel comfortable and almost felt ashamed,” she told Tennis.com, “because I enjoyed doing them (the episodes) but didn’t want to show it.”

“I was concerned that it would give the impression that I wasn’t serious about tennis or that I wasn’t a professional.”

However, as things on the court slowed due to her ongoing injury issues and the global pandemic, she realized she needed to consider a life beyond tennis.

“As I got older, I realized it was fine for me to enjoy other things and be curious about life outside of tennis,” she explained.

“Having these experiences has been extremely beneficial to me, and I’m growing increasingly grateful and proud to have had them.”

“I’ve been able to absorb information from a wide range of people and situations, and I’ve always been eager to learn new things.”

“I make an effort to be an excellent media student.”

Because I’m a perfectionist, I’m working on my papers and studying as much as I can before interviewing people.

I feel privileged in that I can ask anyone any question I want and they must respond!”

Despite the fact that Lim hasn’t competed in a tennis tournament in over a year, she insists she isn’t done with the sport.

“I still love tennis; it’s still my first love, and I feel like I was born to play it,” she said.

I just can’t let go because I miss it and competing.”

Her love life, on the other hand, has now taken center stage.

Lim began dating Tony Parker, a former San Antonio Spurs player, last year.

In an Instagram post, the four-time NBA champion made their relationship public with a photo of the couple looking happy.

The 39-year-old French basketballer is well-known for his high-profile relationships with Hollywood celebrities.

