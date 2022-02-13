Meet Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend in Photos

Meet Bengals Star QB Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend in Photos

The Bengals will play the Rams in the Super Bowl in less than 24 hours.

No. 1 in 2020

Just a few weeks ago, No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow led his Bengals to their first playoff victory in over 30 years.

Since then, he and the Bengals have been on an unexpected playoff run.

Burrow was instrumental in the team’s Divisional Round victory over the Tennessee Titans.

After falling behind 21-3 in the AFC title game to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bengals defense stepped up.

Burrow and his teammates took over in the second half to complete an unlikely victory over the Chiefs in Kansas City, securing their Super Bowl berth.

They’ll now take on the Los Angeles Rams, who have been on a roll of their own.

Burrow will have his own cheering section at the game, as his longtime girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher will be in attendance.

So far this season, she’s been a regular at Bengals games.

She wouldn’t be missing the Super Bowl, of course.

She’s already arrived in Los Angeles and is gearing up for the game tomorrow.

From Olivia’s Instagram, here’s a photo of the couple celebrating Burrow’s time at LSU.

Burrow and the Bengals are 4-point underdogs in Sunday’s game.

The game between Cincinnati and Los Angeles starts at 6:30 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on NBC at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Who will come out on top in this match?

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Bengals Star QB Joe Burrow

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Bengals Star QB Joe Burrow