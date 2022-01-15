Meet Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend in Pictures

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders will square off in the first playoff game of the 2021 NFL season in just a few hours.

No. 1 in 2020

Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick, leads the Bengals, who are looking to end a 31-year playoff drought.

Burrow has developed into one of the league’s best quarterbacks in just his second season.

He set a franchise record with 525 passing yards against the Baltimore Ravens earlier this season.

He won’t have to match that against the Raiders this afternoon, but he will have to be on his game.

Burrow will have his own cheering section at today’s game because his longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, will be in attendance.

So far this season, she’s been a mainstay at Bengals games.

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Bengals QB Joe Burrow

