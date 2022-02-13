Meet Cooper Kupp’s Wife in Photos

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl in just under an hour.

It’ll be just like any other home game for the Rams, who play their home games at SoFi Stadium during the regular season.

Of course, this Sunday night, there’s a little more at stake.

Cooper Kupp, the Rams’ star wide receiver, will need to do what he’s done all season: dominate if the Rams are to win tonight’s game.

Kupp led the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns this season, winning the “Receiving Triple Crown.”

Throughout the season, he’s been nearly unstoppable.

He’ll be watched by an ardent supporter as he prepares for the biggest game of his career.

Anna Marie Kupp, his wife, has attended nearly every game, including the NFC championship game.

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Rams Star Cooper Kupp

