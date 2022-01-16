Meet Costeen Hatzi, Nick Kyrgios’ stunning girlfriend, with the couple kissing courtside and flying together on a private jet.

Meet Costeen Hatzi, Nick Kyrgios’ stunning girlfriend, with the couple kissing courtside and sharing a private jet.

Nick Kyrgios has his sights set on the prize ahead of the Australian Open, as evidenced by his courtside kissing of his new girlfriend.

The 26-year-old Australian tennis star will play British qualifier Liam Broady in the first round of his home Grand Slam.

But, aside from contracting Covid last week, his preparations may have been slightly hampered.

Kyrgios took to Instagram to share two photos with his stunning girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, the first of which shows them sharing a kiss during a practice break and the second of which shows the tennis world No114 posing for the camera.

The newlyweds flew to Melbourne in a private jet after watching a basketball game together in Sydney last month, with Hatzi posting a selfie on Instagram.

They then shared a taxi ride while she filmed her rogue boyfriend on a walkie-talkie causing his usual mayhem.

On January 2, she posted her first photo of Kyrgios to her page, a mirror selfie in the bathroom with him after he had left the toilet seat up.

Hatzi, 21, added a love heart to the caption and wrote, “Not a bad way to start 2022.”

She posted a photo of a large bouquet of roses three days later for her 16,200 Instagram followers to enjoy.

Hatzi, who was in isolation with Kyrgios when he contracted Covid, was also given a £2,500 Louis Vuitton clutch bag and has been a staunch supporter of her man as he prepares for the upcoming Australian Open.

She is a blogger based in Sydney who also owns Casa Amor Interiors, a minimalist home decor company.

When it comes to relationships, Kyrgios has a checkered history.

Before an acrimonious split with Russian ace Anna Kalinskaya, he dated fellow Australian tennis player Alja Tomljanovic.

From July 2020 to last October, the former world No13 was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Chiara Passari.

They got into a heated argument during hotel quarantine upon their return to Australia together, and police were called to separate them for good.