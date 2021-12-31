Meet Desmond Ridder’s Girlfriend in Photos

From the moment he stepped on the field in 2018, Desmond Ridder made an impact for the Cincinnati Bearcats.

He’s progressed so much in the last few years that he’ll be considered a legitimate NFL prospect come April.

Because of his personal and team achievements, Ridder is unquestionably a fan favorite in Cincinnati.

It’s also worth noting that he has a fantastic support network at home.

Ridder spends his free time with his girlfriend, Claire Cornett, when he’s not on the gridiron.

Cornett has been posting photos of the couple on Instagram since 2017.

Prior to meeting Ridder, she may not have considered herself a big football fan, but that has since changed.

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claire Cornett (@claire.cornett)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claire Cornett (@claire.cornett)