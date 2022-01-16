Meet Ezekiel Elliott’s Girlfriend

Dallas is in the midst of the playoffs.

The Cowboys are the No. 1 team in the NFL.

The No. 3 seed in the NFC will face the No.

On Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers, a 6 seed, will play in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

On Sunday afternoon, the Cowboys must stop the 49ers’ potent rushing attack.

Meanwhile, Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys’ offense will try to keep the game under control.

Throughout his career, Elliott has had several 100-yard rushing games in the playoffs.

At ATandT Stadium, he’ll almost certainly be surrounded by his biggest supporters, friends, and family members.

Halle Woodard, the Cowboys’ rumored girlfriend, is expected to attend.

This past summer, Elliott and Woodard reunited.

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

After a Brief Breakup How Ezekiel Elliott and Halle Woodard Announced They Were Back to Together (Pics-Vid-IG) https://t.co/damcBl71wbpic.twitter.com/cJaojNrC5C — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) June 1, 2021