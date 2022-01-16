Meet FOX Announcer Joe Buck’s Wife in Pictures

Sunday afternoon will mark the start of the NFC playoffs.

The NFC’s first playoff game, featuring the No. 1 seed, will be broadcast on FOX.

The No. 2 seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the No. 1 seeded New Orleans Saints.

The Philadelphia Eagles are a 7-seed in the playoffs.

This one will feature Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Erin Andrews on the call.

Things could get interesting because it’s supposed to be a bad weather day in Tampa Bay.

FOX and the broadcasting crew will, of course, be fully prepared.

Joe Buck is one of the few NFL announcers who is capable of calling a major playoff game.

Buck’s family is also a football family.

Michelle Beisner-Buck, a fellow reporter, is the husband of the long-time NFL announcer.

In 2014, the couple married, and in 2018, they welcomed twins into the world.

Photos: Meet The Wife Of FOX Announcer Joe Buck

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Beisner (@michellebeisner)

“Don’t you want to know who it is?” Eisen asked. “I started rattling off names,” Beisner said last month. “I was like, ‘Troy Aikman.’ ‘Cris Collinsworth.’ ‘Al Michaels,’ I even said.” “No,” Eisen said. “Please don’t say it’s Joe Buck,” Beisner said. “Well,” Eisen said, “it is Joe Buck and why would you say that?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Beisner (@michellebeisner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Beisner (@michellebeisner)