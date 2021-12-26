Meet Freezy MacBones, Britain’s Mike Tyson, who is destroying opponents with ruthless power and impressing rapper 50 Cent.

Meet Freezy MacBones, Britain’s Mike Tyson, who is destroying rivals with brutal power and impressing rapper 50 Cent.

In the amateur ranks of British boxing, a modern-day Mike Tyson could emerge.

The 31-year-old, who prefers to be known by his ring name Freezy MacBones, is gearing up to go pro, and he’s already had a spectacular audition.

A promotional company arranged a trial fight to see what the Brixton-based slugger was all about.

He entered the ring against a much larger opponent, but quickly knocked him out with his head resting on the bottom rope.

That happened in 2019, and now the Ghana-born bruiser is ready to make his pro debut.

“Everything was fine until he hit me hard,” the light-heavyweight told Sky Sports.

“A week later, I saw the video, and everyone was posting it: 50 Cent, [Floyd] Mayweather.”

It was insane.

“Everyone was asking who this guy was, and that’s how it started.”

“I like it,” MacBones said of comparisons to “The Baddest Man On The Planet.”

I’m honored to be dubbed “Britain’s Mike Tyson.”

“Forget about joking; that’s what I asked for, and I got it.”

Tyson is said to have a ‘peekaboo’ style of boxing, where he uses angles and ducks in and out, which MacBones clearly emulates based on his training videos.

And then there were the stunning 44 knockouts in 56 fights that made him one of the most feared heavyweights of his era.

MacBones moved to London from Ghana in 2012 and has only been boxing for four years, but he has already established a menacing reputation.

He’s posted videos of himself in the gym with Anthony Joshua, the former WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight champion.

MacBones has six amateur losses under his belt, but he doesn’t believe they will limit his pro potential.

“A lot of criticism is directed at you,” MacBones added.

He’s not Mike Tyson, and he’s not that, so how did he lose six?

“A foundation is amateur.

Before you turn pro, it’s essential to learn the fundamentals of boxing.

How can you become a good boxer if you have no amateur record or history?

“I use my setbacks as fuel to grow into the person I am today.”

It turns me into a beast.”

Fans have been clamoring to see the fighter compete professionally, and he has hinted that he might do so next year.

“I don’t want to be like other people,” he told First Round Media in an interview.

