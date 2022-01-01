Meet Gerwyn Price, the World Darts Champion, former rugby hooker, and greyhound racing owner who won a £500,000 jackpot.

Meet Gerwyn Price, the World Darts Champion, former rugby hooker, and greyhound racing owner who won the £500,000 jackpot.

GERWYN PRICE is an ex-hooker who aspired to be the next Jonathan Davies as a kid and is now the world’s best at landing three-in-a-bed.

The 36-year-old, like most young Welsh lads, was enthralled by rugby as a child and matched his hero to some extent by excelling in both league and union.

Price became only the fifth Welshman in history to stand on top of the darting world last year after taking a chance eight years ago to abandon the oval game and concentrate solely on the oche.

Not to mention the fact that he has won over £1 million in prize money in the past two years, propelling him to the top of the world rankings for the first time.

Over the past 27 years, the Cardiff-born ace is one of only ten men to have lifted the PDC World Darts trophy.

However, it is not his only claim to fame, as he did once score a try in the Millennium Stadium’s cup final.

Price, a bulky 16st No.2 for Cross Keys, crossed the try line in the SWALEC Cup final at the national stadium in Cardiff in 2012, in a 32-19 victory over Pontypridd.

I've experienced the thrill of scoring a try in a big final at the Millennium Stadium.

It’s crazy to have a completely different career eight years later.

“I played there a couple of times in club rugby,” Price said.

I've been in a big final at the Millennium Stadium and scored a try.

“It was the club’s first major championship.”

It was unexpected, but we worked well together.

“We also made it to the final of the British and Irish Cup, but we didn’t make the league playoffs.”

“Having a completely different career eight years later is insane.”

In 2012, I hadn’t even picked up a dart.”

Davies, 59, who has represented his country in both 13-man and 15-man rugby, was celebrating his Ally Pally victory last year, which shows how far he has come and what a remarkable journey he has been on.

Price revels in the pantomime villain role on stage, and is frequently booed by audiences for his muscular, scream-in-your-face celebrations.

The jeers grew louder after he was heavily fined for gamesmanship in the 2018 Grand Slam of Darts final.

Price, on the other hand, is the Iceman offstage: cool, calm, self-deprecating, and quiet.

He is a delight to work with in the media.

Backstage, he keeps to himself.

