Meet Kourtney Kellar, a topless model who stole the show before Tyron Woodley’s fight victory.

Meet Kourtney Kellar, the stunning Jake Paul ring girl who is a topless model and stole the show before Tyron Woodley’s fight win.

KOURTNEY KELLAR is a ring girl unlike any other.

Fans of Jake Paul’s fight against Tyron Woodley last week were captivated by the model, who is 29 years old.

She is also no stranger to celebrity, having won Miss Texas International 2017 in 2017.

After being reposted by Basketballcoverage, one of her recent TikTok videos went viral on Instagram, garnering nearly 8 million views at the time of writing.

Kellar made headlines earlier this year when she was spotted flirting with Logan Paul ahead of his brother’s first fight against Woodley.

She is currently dating NBA player Isaiah Hartenstein of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kellar is originally from Texas but now lives in Colorado, where she works as a model and occasionally poses topless in photo shoots.

Kellar began her modeling career by filming her own workshops in order to overcome her fear of being in front of the camera.

“Another reason to start hosting model workshops is to empower the women,” she said in an interview about the workshops.

“Women can achieve whatever they want, whether it’s in front of the camera or in real life,” says the author.

Kellar now has 682,000 Instagram followers as a result of her role as a ring girl.

Kellar is worth an estimated £300,000 and could be interested in working as a ring girl for Jake Paul in his next fight, which could be against Tommy Fury.