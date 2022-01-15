Meet Mac Jones’s Girlfriend, a New England Patriots quarterback.

Meet New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones’s girlfriend in these photos.

Mac Jones has had a good career as a professional football player.

In his first NFL season, the rookie quarterback of the New England Patriots led the team to a playoff berth.

Jones was the No. 1 pick by the Patriots.

In the 2021 draft, he was selected with the No. 15 overall pick, and he appears to have gotten a bargain.

This season, Jones has been the league’s best rookie quarterback.

He’s doing a great job running the offense, and he’ll have to keep it up against the Buffalo Bills tonight.

For the third time this season, New England and Buffalo will square off.

Jones is hoping to lead his team to a win in the grudge match and keep the Patriots playoff hopes alive after splitting the regular season series.

Home is also a strong support system for the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback.

Sophie Scott is Jones’ girlfriend, with whom he shares a home.

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of New England Patriots QB Mac Jones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Scott (@sophiescott9)

