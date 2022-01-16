Meet Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend

Bill Belichick’s offseasons usually don’t begin until mid-January, but this year they do.

The New England Patriots are ranked No. 1 in the NFL.

The AFC’s No. 6 seed was defeated by the No. 1 seed.

On Sunday night, the Buffalo Bills defeated the No. 3 seeded New York Jets 47-17 in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.

Belichick admitted, “We just couldn’t keep up with them tonight.”

“They deserved to win; they were well-coached and their team performed admirably, and we just couldn’t – couldn’t do much of anything.”

“We just pick up the pieces and get back to work,” says one employee. “We need to find a way to become more competitive.”

Belichick will return to work quickly – he’s already stated that he intends to coach again in 2022 – but he’ll be able to spend more time with his friends and family this month than usual.

Linda Holliday, the legendary NFL head coach’s girlfriend, will undoubtedly spend a lot of time with him.

For several years, the happy couple has been dating.

Holliday is a frequent visitor to Patriots games, and the couple has also sat courtside at Celtics games.

Over the years, the Belichicks have had much to be thankful for.

The Patriots’ 2021 season ended earlier than expected, but they’ll try to go even further next year.

