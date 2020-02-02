Meet Richard Sherman, the best cornerback of the decade looking to win his second Super Bowl 

Richard Sherman is a mathematical wizard who went from Compton to Stanford. A loquacious, elegant speaker whose sharp mind moves effortlessly from player safety, to film breakdown and fantastic putdowns.

He is the most annoying opponent, but he’s the ultimate team-mate. And he drives a Tesla with ludicrous mode.

Sherman loves to talk. About himself, certainly, but he’s just as happy praising others. And while he is not short in coming forward (’I enjoy seeing people wrong and myself be right,’ he recently said), he is a compelling character.

The son of Kevin, a garbage truck driver and Beverly, who worked with inner city disabled children, Sherman and his older brother and younger sister had a strict upbringing to keep them out of mischief on the perilous streets.

Sherman was a freak and a geek. A gifted athlete and a bookworm, a straight A student who became the first pupil from Dominguez High to earn a place at the prestigious Stanford University.

While there, he made the switch from wide receiver to cornerback, a decision prompted by head coach Jim Harbaugh’s run-first offense, a beef which lasts to this day. He was taken in the fifth round of the 2011 draft, 154th overall. That rankled too. So he set about proving people wrong.

Sherman spent seven years in Seattle. A founding member of the Legion of Boom, the brash, hard-hitting defense that took the Seahawks to within a Malcolm Butler interception of back-to-back Super Bowls.

He was a seldom targeted, shutdown corner. A loudmouth who could talk the talk and walk the walk. He feared no-one and used his voice to get an edge on his adversaries. No-one was safe, from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to 49ers receiver Michael Crabtree, both during and after the NFC Championship game in January 2014.

Sherman was a fixture. He didn’t miss a game for six years until he ruptured his right achilles in November 2016. Sherman had long been an outspoken critic of Thursday Night Football, and here he was, limping off the same field that hosted Seattle’s Super Bowl loss to the Patriots.

Of all the injuries, this is one of the toughest to recover from. Sherman used the rehab as a positive. He spoke to his friend Kobe Bryant, who came back from the same injury aged 34, and spent much of his rehab with his young children. And he was, after all, a 30-year-old cornerback whose best days might be behind him. Seattle certainly thought so, releasing him in March 2018.

Given the choice of the Detroit Lions or San Francisco, he shunned an agent and chose an incentive-laden deal with the latter in 2018.

‘Hey, I can get this $20 million guaranteed and be in Detroit and lose football games,” he told The Athletic. ‘Or I can go to a place where I’m very comfortable with the scheme, coach and culture and I’m very comfortable with the things they do and I really believe we can win.’

Sherman quickly went from disliked NFC West adversary to ‘Uncle Sherm’ to his younger team-mates. A calming influence, he has been there and done it, a veteran who would nurture and encourage, often in public.

‘I’ve always been that kind of teammate that talked his guys up,’ Sherman said earlier in the year.

‘I think that’s important. Everybody doesn’t get the platform to speak. So if you’ve got the platform, you should use it to give the guys the attention they deserve.’

He would extend a warm handshake to new acquisitions. Sherman welcomed Australian punter Mitch Wishnowsky to the West Coast by taking him for a ride in his Tesla.

‘He showed me the “Ludicrous Mode” to see how fast the Tesla goes,’ said Wishnowsky. ‘It was like you’re in a rocket ship. It sucks you back in the seat.’

The 49ers went 4-12 in Sherman’s first season, largely due to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo missing 13 games after tearing his ACL. There was a silver lining, coming in the shape of second overall draft Nick Bosa, the violent defensive end who has proved the final piece in the jigsaw. Off the field, however, Bosa and Sherman are polar opposites.

As with many in the Bay Area, Sherman is a vocal critic of Donald Trump and is a long-standing supporter of the shunned Colin Kaepernick. Bosa, who labelled the exiled former 49ers quarterback ‘a clown’, regularly tweets praise for the American president.

Asked if the pair had had a set-to, Sherman replied: ‘No. If he can play, he can play. Is he helping our team? Is he being a good team-mate? Those are things that matter. Now, if he’s a bad team-mate, that’s something we’ll address.’

After a 13-3 regular season – Sherman was voted the best corner of the decade by Pro Football Focus in December – his impressive playoff pedigree continued. He’s played 14 postseason games, winning 10. Sherman has an interception in both of the 49ers’ thumping playoff wins, and his personal battle with Patrick Mahomes could be one the Super Bowl’s defining tussles.

‘Obviously he’s physically extremely gifted,’ Mahomes said. ‘He has a lot of size, speed. He has great technique. But I think the biggest thing’s how smart he is and how he’s able to really understand the whole scheme and not just his position. You could tell that he’s played in this scheme a lot with Seattle and then now with the 49ers, obviously it’s a little bit different.

‘But he understands it, and he understands that when he can jump routes, when he has to be in certain positions. And I think sometimes he’s in a position that you don’t expect him to be at and he takes away the main part of your read. It’s just about that battle of having to know where he’s at on the field because he can disrupt the game.’

Ahead of his third Super Bowl, Sherman – who serves on the NFLPA executive committee – has used his platform to speak out against the possibility of a 17-game season in 2020. ‘I don’t think it’s something players are interested in, honestly,’ Sherman said. ‘And if that’s the point [the NFL’s]negotiating on, then I think these negotiations are going to go a lot longer than anticipated.’

He’s also questioned his drug tests leading up to Sunday’s game. Sherman was tested after the win over the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers. ‘They say the chances of that happening are infinitesimal, but clearly they’re not when you’re me,’ he said. ‘The chances of them happening back-to-back weeks of the NFC Championship and the Super Bowl are probably astronomically low, but here we are.’ Sherman, who does not like needles, threatened to sue the NFL in 2012 when a drugs test reportedly tested positive test for banned stimulant Adderall. He appealed the ban on the basis that the test was tainted due to improper handling and the four-game suspension was lifted.

Sherman, whose childhood hero was Muhammad Ali, couldn’t resist another jab after the 49ers manhandled Green Bay. It was prompted by a tweet from four-time All-Pro Darrelle Revis, who questioned Sherman’s coverage ability. It did not take long for Sherman to hit social media. ‘I would go in on this has been (sic) but I have a Super Bowl to prepare for. Enjoy the view from the couch,’ he tweeted.

And after facing Payton Manning, Tom Brady and now Mahomes, Sherman’s three Super Bowls have been against the best of the best. And whatever the result, Sherman will be talking, and people will be listening.