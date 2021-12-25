Meet the Arsenal youngsters who could break into the first team following the academy’s transformation under Mertesacker.

Meet the Arsenal youngsters who could make the first team following Mertesacker’s academy transformation.

Any January signing that Arsenal considers must be balanced against the club’s self-sustaining model.

Is there anything more exciting or rewarding than seeing your own homegrown talent flourish in the famous red and white than seeing new signings from the summer?

The answer, at least for me, is a resounding no, because nothing warms a true fan’s heart like seeing one’s own youth product make an impact on the first team.

It’s a joy that Arsenal fans haven’t had in a long time, with only Ashely Cole and Jack Wilshere truly breaking through during the Wenger era.

We haven’t been able to truly cheer our own week in and week out since the 1980s, when Tony Adams, David Rocastle, Michael Thomas, and Paul Merson formed the backbone of George Graham’s title-winning teams.

Arteta’s team sheet includes Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, the latter of whom has now joined his friend in the England squad.

The buzz surrounding Hale End and its transformation under Per Mertesacker and his team is palpable right now, and it’s safe to assume that more exciting young players will be threatening the first team in the not-too-distant future.

On a cautionary note, with no additional Europa League football and so many first-teamers missing out on playing time, chances are limited.

However, there are a select few who may be able to break through…

I don’t think there was any doubt that the buzz surrounding Patino was well-deserved.

But, if there was any doubt, it was quickly dispelled when he scored on his dream debut for Arsenal against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup.

The highly skilled midfielder was set to start the League Cup tie against AFC Wimbledon at home, but Mo Elneny declared himself fit and in need of minutes.

Patino has been a part of Arteta’s squad for over a year, and the manager has suggested that, unlike Miguel Azeez, who was loaned to Portsmouth, the youngster, like Saka before him, will be allowed to progress without the need for a loan.

Giving him his much-anticipated debut against Sunderland is a strong indication that this will happen.

So, in January, could this 18-year-old have an impact on Arteta and Edu’s transfer plans?

Omari Hutchison, an exciting and skilled attacking midfielder, must be right behind Patino in the hype rankings.

In a 4-2-3-1, the gifted playmaker, like Smith Rowe, is most at ease just ahead of Patino.

