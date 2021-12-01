Meet the billionaire Glazer family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Meet the billionaire Glazer family, who own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This could be the Glazers’ most successful year on both sides of the Atlantic since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl and Manchester United won the Premier League in 2003.

On Sunday, February 7, 2021, the Buccaneers, who are owned by the Glazer family, defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes, giving him a record-tying seventh championship ring.

The Buccaneers, who were the only team to play in a Super Bowl on their home field, took advantage of the opportunity and were crowned champions for the first time since January 2003.

They defeated the Chiefs of Kansas City 31-9.

As confetti doused the on-field stage, co-owner Joel Glazer accepted the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Since 1995, when American tycoon Malcolm Glazer paid a then-record (dollar)192 million for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Glazer family has owned the franchise.

In order to expand his business empire on both sides of the Atlantic, he also purchased Manchester United.

Between 2003 and 2005, Glazer bought out United’s shareholders in a £790 million takeover.

When he died in 2014, he had a net worth of £3.19 billion.

For almost two decades, the family’s ownership of United Airlines has been a source of contention.

There have been fan protests since the American family took over the Red Devils, with many supporters fearing that the club has moved away from its traditional local values.

Despite United’s public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, the Glazers remain in charge as the company approaches its 16th anniversary of takeover.

United is mounting its best title challenge since winning a record 20th English league trophy in 2013, following the Buccaneers’ success.

The Glazer family and their various business ventures are profiled below:

Since 2005, Malcolm and Linda Glazer’s eldest child, known as Avie, has served as co-chairman of United with his brother Joel.

His previous business experience includes serving as chairman and CEO of the Zapata Corporation, which was founded by George W Bush.

He and his siblings are co-owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he is not a chairman.

Glazer bought a franchise in the brand-new T20 league in the United Arab Emirates in December 2021.

“I am ecstatic to be a part of the UAE T20 at its inception.”

“The UAE T20 promises to be a world-class event that will transform the game in the UAE,” he said.

The UAE T20 league will be a six-team competition that will debut in February and March 2022.

as well as…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

