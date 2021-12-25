Meet the brilliant seven British boxers who will make their debut in 2022, including Olympians Yafai and McCormack.

Meet Britain’s brightest seven boxers, including Olympians Yafai and McCormack, who are set to break onto the scene in 2022.

Established names like Liam Williams, Chris Eubank Jr, Josh Taylor, Amir Khan, and Kell Brook have already committed to fight in 2022, but the new breed will back them up.

Starlets, prospects, and rough diamonds will be unleashed on us by Sky Sports, BT Sport, and DAZN, and undercards will be bursting with talent and potential.

The long-awaited 2020 Olympics took place this summer, and while a few of Team GB’s biggest hopes fell short, a new generation of talent is about to enter the professional ranks.

SunSport also advises that the next time you see one of these names on the bill, inside the arena, or on the sofa, you put off going to the bar, going to the bathroom, or having a cup of tea.

Because these celebrities are so hot, you might miss them if you blink…

One of British boxing’s quietest characters might be able to make the most noise.

Caroline Dubois, now 20, qualified for the summer Olympics’ quarterfinals three years after winning gold at the youth games.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

The right-handed southpaw almost made her pro debut in November before being forced to withdraw due to illness, but Sky Sports will rightfully make a big deal out of this freakish fighting prodigy in 2022, and no woman will be safe.

Many experienced trainers, pundits, and experts believe Daniel’s younger sister could be a once-in-a-generation talent capable of surpassing anything previously seen in the women’s code.

Frank Warren has been quietly guiding Kent’s light-heavyweight forward, and neither man has made a mistake thus far.

Itauma won gold at the same Buenos Aires youth games as Caroline Dubois, and despite having no senior amateur experience, he has looked flawless in his first five victories.

Itauma has only faced journeymen so far, but those incredibly skilled and experienced men are often the most difficult to stop; the Slovakia-born Itauma has already dispatched three of them.

This studious star, who has juggled a job in finance with his early fight career, isn’t known for trash talk or bravado.

However, the rest of the 12st 7lbs division is going to have nightmares dealing with this southpaw.

Also, keep an eye out for Enrico, his younger brother, who is about to make a huge splash in the sport.

Galal, the younger brother of pro athletes Kal and Gamal, made a name for himself in the summer as the 2020 Olympic golden boy.

With a slew of bigger names vying for Team GB’s attention in Tokyo, Yafai was able to go about his business quietly and brilliantly, and become an instant hero…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.