Trending
Infosurhoy

Meet The College Basketball Player Who Went Viral in Photos

0
By on Sports

Meet the College Basketball Player Who Took The Internet By Storm

On Saturday afternoon, a freshman college basketball player went viral on social media.

During his team’s game on Saturday, Connor Williams, a freshman big man at St. John Fisher College, went viral on social media.

St. John the Evangelist

The University of Buffalo was being challenged by John Fisher.

Photos: Meet The College Basketball Player Who Went Viral

Photos: Meet The College Basketball Player Who Went Viral

Was a three-year member of the varsity football program and played on the varsity basketball squad for four seasons … Named All-Great Rochester twice … Was voted the Monroe County Player of the Year in basketball in 2021 … Named Second-Team All-League in football … Helped capture two Monroe County Division I League Championships.

Comments are closed.