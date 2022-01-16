Meet the Husband of FOX’s Erin Andrews in Photos

Meet FOX’s Erin Andrews’ Husband in Photos

The NFC playoffs are in full swing.

The Philadelphia Eagles are ranked No. 1 in the NFL.

The NFC’s No. 7 seed will face the No.

On Sunday afternoon, the 2 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in the Wild Card Round.

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Erin Andrews of FOX News are on the line.

Andrews, a seasoned sports reporter, comes from a large sports family.

Her husband was a member of the National Hockey League at one point in his career.

Jarrett Stoll, a former Los Angeles Kings player, has been married to Andrews since 2017.

Andrews met her husband through Michael Strahan, a former NFL player.

Jarrett is said to have approached the longtime sideline reporter through a mutual friend and asked her out.

Andrews is said to have initially declined him, but later agreed.

According to reports, the former NHL player proposed in 2016 and the couple married in 2017.

There are no children in the family.

Andrews talked about her IVF journey last year.

Andrews wrote earlier this year, “I have to admit, as much as I’m trying to enjoy the last few weeks before the NFL season kicks off, it has been a bit challenging for me.”

“I had to set aside time for IVF treatment on top of being on a special assignment last week where I was working up to 14 hours a day on occasion.”

Those who have gone through it before know it’s a time-consuming and emotionally draining process.

This is my seventh, and I’ve been undergoing these treatments since I was 35.”

Andrews went on to say that it could have an impact on her career.

“I work in an industry where I believe women feel compelled to keep such things private.

“But no, there are a lot of other women who put their careers on hold because they don’t want to miss out on anything,” she said.

“It’s very common for people to start families later in life, putting many other aspects of their lives on hold.”

