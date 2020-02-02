Meet the Kansas City Chiefs’ unsung heroes tasked with protecting Patrick Mahomes at the Super Bowl

When the dust settles on Super Bowl LIV, few will be talking about the offensive line.

Often overlooked, the O-linemen are the unsung heroes of the team.

‘There’s a lot of pain. And not as much glory. I think generally we don’t choose O-line: O-line chooses us,’ says the Kansas City Chiefs’ veteran guard Stefen Wisniewski. ‘If you’re really big and not as fast as some of those other guys, you play O-line.’

‘We’re just kind of like normal guys. We like eating. We don’t like running. And we like hitting people.’

Paid far less than their defensive counterparts, the five men are charged with protecting the quarterback, the team’s most precious commodity.

’It’s a team within a team. It’s got to be very co-ordinated. There’s no room for one guy who’s a great player but he doesn’t want to work with the other guys. That doesn’t work,’ Wisniewski continued.

‘You’re literally two feet away from each other and everything we’re doing has to be meticulously co-ordinated, down to a couple of inches here, a couple of inches there.

‘If we’re not all thinking the same way about what the defense is doing and about what we’re doing then the play’s going to be a disaster.’

Chemistry and cohesion is vital, as center Austin Reiter continued: ‘I think we’re the only position group that consistently has five of us on the field working together. Defense meets as a whole, receivers, running backs, quarterbacks.

‘They always have their meetings. I think we’re the one position that’s the outlier. We work together the most, just us.’

Left tackle Eric Fisher missed a chunk of the season through injury, but is back to protect Patrick Mahomes’ blind side. Since his return, the Chiefs are 10-0 and look a more solid unit going into the playoffs, where Mahomes has been sacked just twice.

‘We have a lot of fun together. We get together, going out for dinner, hanging out at someone’s house, watching some other sporting events. We have fun together. I would say we have one of the closest groups in the league.’

Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif continued: ‘Team chemistry is crucial. All the injuries – it’s part of the sport, but to see how the guys have plugged in and played at a high level. We have a starting five, but I feel that we have a starting seven or eight that can play.’

Communication is key, as right tackle Mitchell Schwartz added: ‘Every time a defense is playing against you they’re going to run something you haven’t seen.

‘Something’s going to be different. I have to communicate to the left side, the center will speak to us. The others have stuff that’s happening in the middle of a drive: “This guy did this on this play, it’s a little different from what we saw”. There’s always an element of communication from play to play.’

So what happens when the ball is snapped and all hell breaks loose? Duvernay-Tardif said: ’Before the snap takes place, that’s where you do most of your thinking. That’s where you recognise the defense, you analyse the defense.

‘You see where the safety is and recognise what the defense is trying to do. When the ball is snapped it is just about reacting and making your blocks. Most of the job in terms of analysing the defense is done before the snap.’

‘That’s the point where things have to slow down,’ says Schwartz. ‘It would be so easy to get frenetic and panic. And that’s usually when things go bad. It’s having the confidence to trust in yourself to keep things as normal as possible and keep the tempo down.

‘You’re going up against guys who are crazy fast and are really good at what they do. If you try too hard you’re getting out of your comfort zone. That’s when things go bad.

‘That half-second is what you train for. The moment it’s pretty hard to consciously think about things as they are happening. Your body just has to know how to react.’

Wisniewski continued: ‘It’s fun. It’s weird because you have to be super powerful but it has to be under control. D-linemen are coming at you we’re like this controlled power. It takes a long time to learn how to do that, how to be strong and how to move people.

‘It’s an art and a science at the same time. It might look ugly but it’s still beautiful at the same time. It’s hard to explain, but there’s something special about it.’

Reiter added: ‘What do they call that? A beautiful mess.’

And what of Mahomes, the superstar quarterback who has led the Chiefs to a blockbuster game with the San Francisco 49ers?

‘He makes plays every game and you’re like: how did he do that? I don’t even understand,’ said Wisniewski. ‘It’s almost like he is throwing a baseball. He doesn’t have to set his feet.

‘He doesn’t have to lean forward and turn his shoulders, he just kind of flicks his wrist like he’s a shortstop. He’s throwing it 50 yards. It’s heavy. You’re not supposed to be able to throw it 50 yards.’

It is said that, like the great Brett Favre, you can hear Mahomes whizzing through the air.

‘You literally can,’ said Fisher. ‘They go right over my head and you can hear the zing on the ball.’

And has Mahomes ever hit Fisher’s head with a wayward effort? ‘No he hasn’t! He’d better not.’