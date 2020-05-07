Meet Tony Ferguson most eccentric character in the UFC ahead of UFC 249 clash with Justin Gaethje

26 SHARES Share Tweet

It’s hard to know where to start with Tony Ferguson.

An enigma, oddball, eccentric or just a showman? No label can quite do him justice and he’s as unpredictable outside the octagon as he is in it.

The Mexican-American loves magic, breakdancing, bizarre training rituals and strange trash-talk. His unusual persona has even sparked thousands of memes online.

Anyone who has ever read through the comments section under a video of him will have seen streams of: ‘Tony is the type of guy’, expressions.

‘Tony is the type of guy to text with his elbows’

‘Tony is the type of guy to give his corner advice in between rounds’

‘Tony is the type of guy whose parents left home when he turned 18’

‘Tony is the type of guy that looks up and down before crossing the road’

You get the idea. All of this madness has some legitimate grounding in truth and to say Ferguson likes to do things differently would be a gross understatement.

The No 1 ranked lightweight contender faces Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 on Saturday in the alien environment of a behind closed doors fight. You get the impression the novel surroundings won’t make a jot of difference to ‘El Cucuy’.

It seems fitting that he started pursuing a career in MMA from a chance conversation when he was working behind a bar.

A customer spoke to him about his college wrestling background and asked him to help work with some young fighters. He did and became instantly hooked.

After some amateur events, he repeatedly applied for the UFC’s reality show, the Ultimate Fighter. For those unfamiliar with the programme, it is essentially Big Brother with the added element that the housemates fight and are eliminated depending on the result.

Eventually Ferguson made it onto series 13 and won every fight by KO or TKO. He was compelling viewing not just for the flashy unorthodox style in the cage, but also his behaviour in the house.

‘He’s an outlier. He would be doing all kinds of crazy stuff. He’d be doing, like, magic tricks,’ former team-mate Chris Cope told the Athletic.

‘The guy’s literally doing legit magic. I was blown away. And he’s doing breakdancing. He’d be doing just some whack trick, and then all of a sudden, you’re just like, “What — what the hell just happened?!” This guy’s literally doing this magic, and then he’s doing backflips and cartwheels.’

Ferguson has lost just once since the Ultimate Fighter and is unbeaten in seven years. His opponents have been top calibre contenders and many believe him to be the perfect antidote to unbeaten champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

A post shared by @TonyFergusonxt (@tonyfergusonxt) on Mar 20, 2018 at 11:29pm PDT

Five times now they have had a scheduled bout cancelled, one of which was after Ferguson tripped over some wires six days before the contest while fulfilling some media obligations. He tore his fibular collateral ligament in the freak accident.

Two days after surgery, he posted a video of himself lifting weights.

A significant part of Ferguson’s success is borne out of his unique style. It is impossible for opponents to replicate who they will face when training to fight the 35-year-old.

Ferguson’s own training regimes are the stuff of legend.

One of the most excruciating-looking drills he’s shared was footage of him kicking a steel pole. He repeatedly slammed his shin into the metal before providing a close-up of his leg to show no damage had been done.

He trains out of Big Bear in California at altitude, at a facility that he built himself, says he never does hard sparring and just gets creative with different drills.

Jeremy Stephens, the No 7 ranked UFC featherweight, went to spend part of a training camp with Ferguson and shed some light on what went on.

‘We trained probably six-and-a-half hours straight, and then we’d take a little break. We’d watch Rocky IV and then we went on midnight runs, [or] 1am’, he told ESPN.

‘It’s champ s***. The guy’s incredible, [but] he’s smart. It’s not just barbaric work. The guy trains with extreme intelligence.’

He’s been seen hitting a speed bag wearing suit trousers and dress shoes, doing the same drill blindfolded and even posted a video of himself practising his movement while avoiding lasers set up in a dark room.

Ferguson says he’s run up an 8,800-foot-high peak in Big Bear with a 50-pound pack and lifted 100-pound boulders at the summit.

His regime seems completely at odds with the approach of most other fighters but the proof has been in the pudding. His cardio is among the very best in the UFC and he never seems to tire.

Inside the cage, his creativity baffles opponents. Former opponent Lando Vannata told the Athletic: ‘You think of like a language, right? Like, every language there is, every way of communicating has a pattern to it.

‘But every language sounds different. So it’s the same with fighters. Every fighter has a pattern to them. The language is just different. How they fight is different. And f***, bro, yeah — Tony’s language is something out of this world.’

And Ferguson isn’t afraid of some confrontation outside the cage. He was spoiling for a fight with lightweight rival Kevin Lee during International Fight Week when the fighters were preparing to sign autographs at 7:00am.

On another occasion he had to be separated from former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum as tempers flared while conducting interviews at the same time.

Perhaps the persona, the quirky training and drills are all a front and part of the mind games that can make a difference at the top level.

Only last month he made good on his promise to cut weight for the Gaethje fight despite it being cancelled and moved to this weekend with coronavirus scuppering the UFC’s plans.

Weight cutting is often a brutal experience and even more eyebrows would have been raised if it was anyone other than Ferguson.

He is a captivating fighter and his interim title fight against Gaethje is likely to be thrilling.

In a sport and organisation packed with compelling characters, Ferguson might be the greatest outlier of them all.