Meet Wag Ashley Herron, the stunning ex-NFL cheerleader of new Arsenal star Matt Turner, who holds a Harvard MBA.

ARSENAL has signed Matt Turner, a goalkeeper from the New England Revolution in the United States.

After the MLS side confirmed the transfer, the 27-year-old USA international will join the Gunners in the summer.

“The New England Revolution have agreed to terms for goalkeeper Matt Turner to join Arsenal of the English Premier League in a summer transfer for an undisclosed fee pending the completion of a medical,” the club said in a statement released on their website.

“Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year for 2021, Turner, is expected to join Arsenal in late June 2022.”

Ashley Herron, his stunning Wag, is making plans to join him in North London.

The stunning brunette is a former NFL cheerleader who performed at Super Bowl LII.

Harvard University granted Smart Herron a master’s degree in business administration.

Ashley was chosen to be a cheerleader for the New England Patriots ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Even though Tom Brady’s Patriots were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the pom pom queen had the opportunity to cheer.

She strutted her stuff alongside Justin Timberlake, who was performing in the half-time show.

Ashley also traveled to Aruba with the team for their swimsuit calendar photo shoot during that same year.

Her celebrity led to appearances on television with Nancy Kerrigan, a US figure skater.

Ashley has used her good looks as a cheerleader, but she has also worked extremely hard on her education behind the scenes.

She has a degree in Biology Pre-Med and Writing and previously worked as a medical writer.

Herron graduated from Harvard University with a master’s degree in business administration in 2018, with a focus on ‘Organisational Behaviour in Relation to Disruptive Marketing.’

The beauty’s marketing training aided her in starting her own business.

Herron is the founder of the low-profile Miss Pink charity, which promotes female empowerment and provides support to breast cancer survivors and their families while they are undergoing treatment.

Meals, transportation to and from treatment, childcare, cleaning services, and other services are provided by them.

The House of Representatives praised her work, and it has led to bigger and better things.

Wag also started a consulting firm that helps small and midsize businesses develop disruptive strategies.

Ashley, despite her busy schedule, always finds time to compliment her goalkeeping partner.

“People get to see your big moments, but I get to see the little ones too,” she wrote on Instagram, paying tribute to Turner’s success on the pitch.

“It’s the little things that contribute to those big moments being so memorable and well-deserved.”

“What you’ve accomplished…

