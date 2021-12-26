Megan Davison, Jordan Pickford’s wife, reposts an anti-vax message on the internet.

Megan Davison, Jordan Pickford’s wife, has re-posted an anti-vax message on the internet.

Megan Davison, 25, a children’s studies graduate, shared a photo from last week’s London Freedom Rally, where police were attacked.

“Even if you’re not conspiracy minded, something in your soul has to say…something is wrong,” it says.

Megan didn’t respond to the snap with a comment.

Anti-vax messages have also been posted by the girlfriend of England defender John Stones, who is 27 years old.

“Do not get a vaccine so you can travel,” Olivia Naylor, 32, said, “because that ski trip means nothing and your human rights mean everything.”

“Even if you’ve been vaccinated, you shouldn’t have to prove it.”

It’s a grave human rights violation.”

Megan and Olivia are worried that by re-posting the messages, they will discourage others from getting the vaccine.