Jordan Pickford’s wife, Megan Davison, posts on social media an anti-vax message.

Jordan Pickford’s wife shared an anti-vax message on social media.

Megan Davison, a 25-year-old graduate in children’s studies, posted a photo from last week’s London Freedom Rally, where police were attacked.

On a placard held by a protester, it says, “Even if you’re not conspiracy minded, something in your soul has to say…something is wrong.”

Megan remained silent in response to the snap.

The girlfriend of England defender John Stones, 27, has also posted anti-vax messages.

Olivia Naylor, 32, advised against getting a vaccine just to travel.

“You shouldn’t have to prove that you’ve been vaccinated.”

It’s a blatant disregard for human rights.”

Megan and Olivia are worried that re-posting the messages will make others reluctant to get the vaccine.

According to health officials, Covid booster shots protect people against Omicron and give them the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is helping to get vital extra vaccines into the hands of British citizens, avoiding the need for new restrictions.

