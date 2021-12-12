Mehmet Okur, a former NBA player, hopes to make it as a coach.

Mehmet Okur, a former NBA player, aspires to be a successful coach.

‘My ambition and dream is to be the head coach of an NBA team or a European club,’ Okur says.

ANKARA

Mehmet Okur, a former NBA player, is pursuing a coaching career.

Okur is the only Turkish basketballer to have won an NBA championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004. He previously played for Oyak Renault, TOFAS, and Anadolu Efes.

He spent his 10-year NBA career with the Utah Jazz (2004-2011) and the New Jersey Nets (2011-2012) after playing for the Pistons from 2002 to 2004.

He made history in 2007 by becoming the first Turkish All-Star player.

Okur was named an ambassador for the Utah Jazz from 2014 to 2016, after retiring from active basketball in 2012 at the age of 33.

He agreed to join the Phoenix Suns as a player development coach in September 2016.

Okur, who is currently based in the United States and has previously worked in the Turkish National Team’s technical team, gave an exclusive interview to Anadolu Agency.

“I think I will learn a lot from Orhun Ene and his team in the Turkish national basketball team,” he said, adding that he is happy to share his experience with national team players.

Here, we have a great atmosphere and a great organization.”

“My goal and dream is to be a head coach in the NBA or a club in Europe,” Okur said, noting that he wanted to add the experience he gained from this job to his basketball coaching CV.

‘We have to play like a tournament team,’ says the coach.

The Turkish national basketball team, Okur said, has a good generation and should play like a tournament team.

“We must fight.

A friendly match should be no different than a European or World Championship match on the way to becoming a tournament team.

That’s the mindset we’ll need.”

– ‘In the NBA, all of our players progress well.’

Cedi Osman, Furkan Korkmaz, Alperen Sengun, and Omer Faruk Yurtseven, among the Turkish national players in the NBA, have improved significantly, according to Okur.

“Despite the fact that he is only 19, Alperen is making the most of the time he has been given.

Cedi is off to a good start.

Despite coming off the bench, he is putting in a good showing.

Furkan and Omer take a few moments to make the most of them.

Okur stated, “They’re all on the right track.”

*This article was written by Selcuk Bugra Gokalp.