Mel Kiper Jr. is the son of Mel Kiper.

Even though the 2021 season isn’t over yet, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. appears to be ready for the NFL Draft in 2022.

He unveiled his first mock draft of the year on Wednesday.

Kiper has Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson going first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, which isn’t particularly surprising.

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is expected to join the Detroit Lions, is right behind Hutchinson.

In Kiper’s first mock draft, Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, and NC State offensive tackle Item Ekwonu round out the top five players.

Kiper, believe it or not, doesn’t have a quarterback in the top 10 picks.

If that happens in April, it will be the first time since 2013 that a quarterback does not finish in the top 10.

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis is the first quarterback selected in Kiper’s mock draft.

He’s expected to join the Washington Redskins’ football team.