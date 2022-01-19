Mel Kiper’s New Mock Draft Is Met With Applause Throughout The NFL

Mel Kiper’s New Mock Draft Gets a Reaction From The NFL World

Mel Kiper Jr., an NFL draft expert for ESPN, released his first official mock draft for 2022 earlier today.

Over the next three months, Kiper will reveal a few different iterations.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is ranked No. 1 in Kiper’s initial rankings.

It’s important to keep in mind that this is Kiper’s first mock draft, and he’ll make adjustments as the draft season progresses.

However, this hasn’t stopped NFL analysts and fans from commenting on what they’re seeing right now.

Fans, predictably, have strong feelings about the picks Kiper has their team making, both positive and negative.

NFL World Reacts To Mel Kiper’s New Mock Draft

Hutchinson is good but man he does not have all the traits to be a no1 overall guy https://t.co/NEUKYuohQe — jordyn brooks deservedly received an all pro vote (@cmikesspinmove) January 19, 2022

Jameson Williams? I don’t hate it. 6-2, 189, 4.48. With 1,200 yards. 20.7 YPR & 13 TDs. Plus I never turn down Jamesons. https://t.co/mNKRDCZcZt — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton1) January 19, 2022

FWIW … Kiper has the #Chiefs selecting a DE in the 1st Round. https://t.co/gn4WCzBVC4 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 19, 2022

IF THE BROWNS GET GARRETT WILSON I WILL BE SO HAPPY https://t.co/qIIyKAYGvW — Travis Spradlin (@TravdadSprad) January 19, 2022

Stingley Jr & AJ 🔒🔒🔒 https://t.co/PBKczri7NO — Wingate Broski 🇲🇽💙🧡 (@Broski_W52) January 19, 2022

#Jets mocked with Kyle Hamilton at 4 and Drake London at 10 https://t.co/rnCaC0CLnGpic.twitter.com/QTAfTAJT1m — Scluse 🇬🇾 (@_KingDev_) January 19, 2022

Trash mock.. u really think saints taking a qb first round plus Jameson falling to 21? If Jameson still available when the saints draft he’s off the board by then https://t.co/TZv1UhPldj — Noah 🏁 (@basednoahh) January 19, 2022

The Lions AND Saints pick QBs??? Aw hell nah, Mel Kiper actually got worse from last year https://t.co/EWkMYFNwPe — 🏳️‍⚧️ Atama Patto the Cat! (@AtamaPatto) January 19, 2022