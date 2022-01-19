Trending
Infosurhoy

Mel Kiper’s New Mock Draft Is Met With Applause Throughout The NFL

0
By on Sports

Mel Kiper’s New Mock Draft Gets a Reaction From The NFL World

Mel Kiper Jr., an NFL draft expert for ESPN, released his first official mock draft for 2022 earlier today.

Over the next three months, Kiper will reveal a few different iterations.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is ranked No. 1 in Kiper’s initial rankings.

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., No. 1 overall, four quarterbacks in the first round (but none in the top 10) and No. 1 overall

“sliding” from No. 1 to No. 2

a.

It’s important to keep in mind that this is Kiper’s first mock draft, and he’ll make adjustments as the draft season progresses.

However, this hasn’t stopped NFL analysts and fans from commenting on what they’re seeing right now.

Fans, predictably, have strong feelings about the picks Kiper has their team making, both positive and negative.

NFL World Reacts To Mel Kiper’s New Mock Draft

NFL World Reacts To Mel Kiper’s New Mock Draft

Comments are closed.