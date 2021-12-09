Melvin Gordon Breaks Up Some Good News About His Injury

Melvin Gordon Breaks Up Some Good News About His Injuries

Melvin Gordon, the Denver Broncos’ running back, suffered a hip injury last week and was forced to miss the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, it appears that the veteran rusher will be able to play in Week 14 against the Detroit Lions.

Gordon told reporters before practice on Thursday that he “feels fine” and will likely play on Sunday.

“I think I’ll be able to go.”

According to Broncos insider Mike Klis, Gordon said, “We’re going to test it out right now, today.”

“But, for the most part, I’m fine, just a little sore from the Chargers game.”

I was almost ready to play, but we decided it would be best if I just sat out that game.”

