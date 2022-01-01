Melvin Gordon, the Broncos’ running back, has received some encouraging news.

Melvin Gordon, the Broncos’ running back, gets some good news.

On Sunday, the Denver Broncos will reclaim their second-leading rusher.

Melvin Gordon III’s status has improved, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

And he’ll be facing his former team, the Chargers, in this game.

“Broncos running back Melvin Gordon, who was listed as questionable with hip and thumb injuries, will play against the [Chargers] on Sunday,” Fowler tweeted.

Broncos Receive Promising News About RB Melvin Gordon

