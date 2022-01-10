Memphis Depay’s future at Barcelona is ‘uncertain’ after only seven months since Xavi’s arrival.

According to reports, Memphis Depay’s future at Barcelona is already in doubt after only seven months with the Spanish giants.

According to Sport, the Manchester United flop is fighting for his place under new manager Xavi after some lackluster performances.

Ronald Koeman, a former Barcelona manager and fellow Dutchman, signed the 27-year-old in June 2021.

However, since Koeman’s dismissal in October, the Netherlands forward’s form has deteriorated.

With eight goals, he is still the top scorer for the Spanish giants, but only two of them have come in the last two months under new manager Xavi.

Depay’s light has been fading since Koeman’s departure, according to Sport.

According to the report, Depay’s place in the team is under threat due to the good form of fellow Dutchman Luuk de Jong.

It’s also possible that the arrival of former Manchester City star Ferran Torres, as well as Ansu Fati’s return to fitness after a hamstring injury, will push Depay further down the pecking order.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Depay let his Lyon contract expire before joining Barcelona on a free transfer and a two-year deal last summer.

Between 2011 and 2015, he made his name with PSV, scoring 50 goals in 124 appearances for the Dutch side.

It earned him a move to Manchester United, but after scoring only seven goals in 53 games, he moved to Ligue 1 in 2017 and revitalized his career, scoring 76 goals and providing 55 assists for Lyon.