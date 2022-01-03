Mendy and Mane are flying to the African Cup of Nations together on a private jet, but the Chelsea star believes his ‘brother’ should have been sent off for elbowing.

Mendy and Mane are flying to AFCON together on a private jet, but the Chelsea star believes his ‘brother’ should have been sent off for elbowing.

EDOUARD MENDY and Sadio Mane took a private plane to the Africa Cup of Nations together.

However, the Chelsea goalkeeper believes his ‘brother’ should have been dismissed just hours before.

The Senegalese duo, both 29, flew out of London on Sunday night to join their national team in Cameroon for the postponed continental tournament.

Mane, on the other hand, was the center of attention in the afternoon, when he escaped a red card just six SECONDS into Liverpool’s game at Stamford Bridge.

As they battled for a long ball, the forward caught Blues defender Cesar Azpilicueta with a leading elbow.

Referee Anthony Taylor, on the other hand, gave him a yellow card.

Azpilicueta, who had a black eye by full-time, was furious and called the challenge a “clear red.”

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, on the other hand, insisted that VAR did not even check the decision.

Mane’s friend and international teammate Mendy found it difficult to defend him.

“Sadio is my brother, my compatriot,” the shot-stopper said to RMC Sport.

“However, he should not have stayed on the field for more than one minute.”

To make matters worse, Mane scored the game’s first goal just eight minutes later.

He pounced on Trevoh Chalobah’s mistake, sidestepping Mendy and firing into the net.

Mo Salah then put the ball past the Senegal goalkeeper to make it 2-0, but Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic leveled the score before halftime to save a point.

Senegal is in Group B with Zimbabwe, Guinea, and Malawi. Mane and Mendy are part of the Senegal team.

On January 10 at the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam, they will play Zimbabwe in their first AFCON match.

