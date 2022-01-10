Anthony Joshua says his loss to Oleksandr Usyk “mentally killed me,” vowing to “redeem myself” in a rematch.

Anthony Joshua says his loss to Oleksandr Usyk “mentally killed me,” and vows to “redeem myself” in a rematch.

Joshua relinquished the unified WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles in September after a 12-round masterclass by Usyk.

It was only AJ’s second defeat, following a shocking round-seven stoppage loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in June.

Six months later, Joshua, 32, defeated Ruiz, also 32, in a rematch, and is now plotting vengeance against Usyk, 34.

He told Sky Sports that he has “high expectations of myself.”

“That’s why I felt like I never made excuses when I first lost, but there was a good reason.”

“I accepted my defeat because I knew I’d reclaim it.”

So I just ignored it.

But this one hurt because I put everything into it.

“There were no problems.”

Everything appeared to be in order.

It was painful for me to go in there and lose to the better man of the night.

“However, it gave me the drive to get out of that situation.”

Mentally, it killed me, but I fought back, and I will avenge myself.”

Joshua has begun to question his training staff in the aftermath of Usyk’s thrashing.

Since then, AJ has spent time in America, visiting several gyms and coaches in preparation for his rematch with the Ukrainian, which is set to take place later this year.

He was even seen working out with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, 44, during a recent trip to Dubai.

Joshua hasn’t said whether he’ll replace head coach Rob McCracken or add to his training staff.

He admitted that there is no room for error with the chance to reclaim his heavyweight title on the horizon.

“Let’s focus on the essentials,” Joshua suggested.

“We’re talking about game strategy, mindset, brain training, our sparring approach, and the results we’re getting.”

“Nutritional requirements, sleep, recovery, mindset training based on music I’m listening to, motivational speeches, and other such things.”

“I’m fighting for the world heavyweight championship; this is the most important fight of my career.”

