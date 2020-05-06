Mercato: between Thomas Meunier and PSG, it’s over

Thomas Meunier may never reappear in an official match in his current PSG tunic. Even if the Champions League 2019-2020 starts again in August at the stage of the 8th finals return, Thomas Meunier is not sure if he can finish it with PSG. His contract ends on June 30. If Fifa recommends signing an amendment to extend the players in this case, everyone is free to initial it or not.

Until this uncertainty linked to the C1, perhaps lifted in late May by UEFA, the side is living its last hours in the club of the capital. In all likelihood, he will leave Paris this summer. It is the inevitable outcome of a situation blocked for long months.

He has had an extension proposal since autumn 2019, under very advantageous conditions. Until now, Meunier, 28, has always refused it and at PSG, no one sees why he would suddenly change his mind. Publicly, the contemporary art lover continues to play the rejected lovers. This Tuesday, on France 2, he once again repeated what he has been saying for months: “My ambition is to stay at PSG next season. The club knows this. It is discussed “.

His public statements annoyed PSG

Except that it does not argue. The situation has not changed and remains frozen. Paris will not go any further in formulating a new offer and it does not wish to continue the adventure at PSG. Divorce is registered. It is not excluded that once the health crisis a little past, the club of the capital is explained on the Meunier case whose public declarations end up annoying its employer. Even when they are praiseworthy.

Many clubs have contacted him. The tracks are multiple but the most serious lead to Dortmund and especially, Tottenham where he would compete with Serge Aurier, to whom he succeeded in 2016 in Paris.

Leonardo, the sporting director, is therefore officially looking for a right side. An area where Thilo Kehrer can help out, according to Thomas Tuchel who established him in this position in the knockout round of the Champions League against Dortmund (2-0). Promotions

Hakimi’s fare is too high for Paris

In the summer of 2019 and again last winter, the Brazilian leader had put himself on the track of Mattia De Sciglio, the 27-year-old defender of Juventus Turin, capable of evolving as a right and left side. It was above all to compensate for a possible injury to Juan Bernat, the club no longer trust his understudy, Layvin Kurzawa, also at the end of the contract on June 30. De Sciglio would have been proposed this week by the Old Lady in Barcelona, ​​a club also looking for side ones.

