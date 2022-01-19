Mercedes announces the 2022 car’s launch date and confirms that Lewis Hamilton will be present, breaking the silence that has surrounded the topic of his retirement.

Mercedes announces the 2022 car’s launch date and confirms that Lewis Hamilton will be present, breaking his silence despite reports of his retirement.

Mercedes-Benz has set February 18 as the date for the unveiling of their car for the upcoming 2022 season.

In a month, the team, led by Toto Wolff, will unveil the car that they hope will challenge for the championship during the 2022 Formula One season – and Lewis Hamilton will be there.

Mercedes won the constructor’s championship despite losing the driver’s championship to Max Verstappen.

And the Brit is set to compete this year in the new W13 car, which will be unveiled at Silverstone in a “special digital launch event.”

Both Mercedes drivers, Hamilton and fellow Brit George Russell, will be virtually present for this event.

After two years in black, the team is set to return to silver in their quest for a NINTH consecutive constructor’s championship.

However, new regulations mean the car will be vastly different from last season, as F1 bosses have implemented the most significant changes to cars in the sport’s 71-year history.

The goal is to level the playing field and eliminate a two-horse race for both the driver and constructor championships.

Mercedes is the fourth team to announce a launch date for their new car, following Aston Martin (February 10), McLaren (February 11), and Ferrari (February 17).

Their announcement confirmed Hamilton’s attendance, and the British driver will break his silence following the season’s controversial conclusion.

Russell, who replaced Valteri Bottas as Mercedes’ driver, will also be present for his first day on the track, but all eyes will be on Hamilton.

In recent weeks, the 37-year-old’s position in the sport has been the subject of intense speculation.

Following the events in Abu Dhabi last month, where Verstappen snatched the title from him, he is set to address the media for the first time next month.

The outcome of an inquest into the title-deciding race, which is expected to be published TWO days before the start of next season, hangs in the balance, and Hamilton’s future is in jeopardy.

According to Sky Sports, the outcome of the inquest will determine Hamilton’s future.

Following the tumultuous title decider at Yas Marina last month, Hamilton unfollowed everyone on Instagram.

And his silence has only fueled speculation that he has already completed his final Formula One race.