Mercedes boss Toto Wolff vows to keep Lewis Hamilton out of the clutches of Ferrari

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff claimed that Lewis Hamilton remaining with Mercedes would be ‘the most obvious pairing going forward’ as he urged his star driver to reject any move to Ferrari.

The British racing star’s contact is set to expire at the end of the year, and the six-time world champion has held informal talks with Ferrari.

But Wolff, speaking after Mercedes unveiled a five-year partnership with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS in London, vowed to ensure that Hamilton resists the Italian manufacturer’s advances.

Wolff said: ‘It is the obvious pairing going forward. We would like to have the fastest man in the fastest car and I know Lewis wants to be in the fastest car.’

But Ferrari admitted last year that tentative conversations had been held with Hamilton over a future switch, although chief executive Louis Carey Camilleri conceded that the talks were held informally at a social event.

‘It’s totally premature, we’ll look at our options at the appropriate time and see what is the best fit,’ Camilleri added.

Hamilton, who will be aiming for a record-equalling seventh world title this year, revealed after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December that it would be ‘smart and wise’ to consider his next career move.

The 35-year-old refused to confirm reports that meetings with Ferrari chairman John Elkann had been held, despite privately admitting in the past that a final farewell to the sport in the scarlet of Ferrari was a possibility.

And Wolff conceded that he has had no contact with Hamilton since Mercedes’ Christmas party.

He said: ‘We travel for 10 months of the year and what we do over the winter is that we leave each other in peace.

‘We said we would continue our discussions when he is back from America and we have kicked off the season.

‘Lewis has proven he is the best current driver, and on the mid and long term, I would hope we can continue to provide technology to the best driver.’

Mercedes showcased an updated livery on their 2019 title-winning car at the lavish event – with a splash of red added as part of their new sponsorship deal with INEOS.

The manufacturer revealed at the Royal Automobile Club on Monday that INEOS had become the principal partner of its F1 team.