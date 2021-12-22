Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff wants team principals BANNED from speaking to race directors on the radio after Masi’s enraged rant.

Toto Wolff, Mercedes CEO, wants team principals BANNED from speaking to race directors on the radio after Masi’s enraged rant.

Toto Wolff, the CEO of Mercedes-Benz, has backed the ban on race principals speaking to F1 race directors over the radio during races.

The Austrian’s remarks come after he admitted that his rant to Abu Dhabi director Micahel Masi during the dramatic final lap of last season’s championship ‘overstepped the mark.’

Masi controversially allowed lapped cars to unlap under the safety car as the race approached the final circuit, effectively handing the championship to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman was on fresh tires when he flew past Mercedes’ British star Lewis Hamilton, who was leading, causing Wolff to erupt in rage.

“No, Michael, no, no, Michael, that was so not right,” the 48-year-old screamed down the publicly broadcast radio, enraged.

Radio exchanges from the race control channel are broadcast on TV and radio to help fans understand what is going on and to make races more transparent and entertaining.

But, as F1 managing director Ross Brawn has suggested, Wolff believes the principal-director line of communication should be eliminated.

“I agree with Ross,” Wolff told Motorsport.com.

“However, I hold Ross and myself equally responsible because we were both involved in the decision to broadcast more channels for the sake of transparency and entertainment for the fans.”

“There is so much going on on the intercom that giving fans a little bit of an overview of all the little dramas that happen, like is the car breaking down, are we having some kind of strategy discussions, was well-intentioned.”

“However, I believe we went too far.”

Christian Horner, Wolff’s Red Bull teammate, was also heard pressuring Masi to allow the cars to un-lap during the build-up.

“I have to take myself, and Christian, by the nose,” Wolff added.

“We were given the opportunity to speak directly with the race director, and because we all fight so hard for the best interests of our teams, we overstepped.”

Following the controversy surrounding the finale, Brawn announced that next year’s Grands Prix will no longer allow principals to speak with the race director.

“This contact will end next year,” he explained.

“It’s inexcusable that Michael’s team put him under so much stress during the race.”

“It’s like a football coach negotiating with the referee.”

