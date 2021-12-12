Mercedes files two protests following Max Verstappen’s victory over Lewis Hamilton in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

After Max Verstappen defeated Lewis Hamilton in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Mercedes filed two protests.

After a decision was made to let five lapped cars between title rivals past the safety car in the final lap, Verstappen was able to close the gap to Hamilton.

Mercedes has filed two protests over the outcome of Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in which Max Verstappen pipped Lewis Hamilton to the world championship on the final lap.

A safety car wreaked havoc in the final laps of the race, allowing Verstappen to pit, change to soft tyres, and attack race leader Hamilton.

Between Verstappen and the defending champion were five back-marking drivers, all of whom were unable to pass the safety car and ‘un-lap’ themselves at the start.

It would have required Verstappen to avoid a swarm of cars and challenge Hamilton on the final lap – an impossible task.

However, the decision was made for the stragglers to un-lap, allowing Verstappen to close in on Hamilton as the safety car exited the track.

Verstappen had a lap to pass Hamilton, who had stayed out on worn hards, on new softs.

The job was completed by the Dutchman.

Despite this, Mercedes has filed an appeal against the safety car decision.

The race would have ended under the safety car if the cars were not allowed to un-lap, and Hamilton would have won his eighth world championship.

The following is the text of the official statement:

During yellow flag events, un-lapping occurs when cars at the back of the line are able to effectively retake those who have lapped them.

When everything goes smoothly, all of the cars will be in a tight line to follow the safety car, giving officials enough time and space to clean up an area of the track affected by, say, a crashed car.

The interpretation of when cars are allowed to un-lap during a safety car, on the other hand, is Mercedes’ primary concern.

Between Verstappen and Hamilton were Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, Charles Leclerc, and Sebastian Vettel.

Other lapped cars (Daniel Ricciardo, Lance Stroll, and Mick Schumacher) were not allowed to pass the safety car.

Why wasn’t the safety car used, Mercedes would argue.

