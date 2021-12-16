Mercedes has withdrawn its appeal against Max Verstappen’s F1 title victory.

Hamilton was denied an eighth world title after a contentious Safety Car decision favored Verstappen.

After Lewis Hamilton lost the world championship to Max Verstappen in controversial circumstances at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Mercedes confirmed they have withdrawn their appeal.

The Formula One constructors’ champions had until Thursday to file an appeal with the FIA’s International Court of Appeal, after being enraged by the way events during the deployment of the Safety Car unfolded.

Mercedes were enraged by race director Michael Masi’s decision to allow only five of the eight lapped cars to pass the Safety Car, effectively putting Verstappen behind Hamilton before the Red Bull driver launched a late charge to claim the championship.

In a radio message, Hamilton said, “This has been manipulated,” and Mercedes filed two official protests after the race, which the stewards dismissed.

Mercedes announced their intention to appeal as a result of this, but the team announced on Thursday that they will no longer pursue the case after consulting with Hamilton.

Mercedes, on the other hand, will seek to hold the FIA “accountable” following the announcement that the governing body will conduct an “analysis and clarification exercise” into the final race of the 2021 season.

“We appealed in the interest of sporting fairness, and we’ve been in constructive dialogue with the FIA and Formula 1 to create clarity for the future, so that all competitors know the rules under which they’re racing and how they’ll be enforced,” Mercedes said.

“As a result, we applaud the FIA’s decision to appoint a commission to investigate what happened in Abu Dhabi in detail and to improve the robustness of Formula 1’s rules, governance, and decision-making.”

We appreciate that the teams and drivers have been invited to participate.

“The Mercedes-AMG Petronas team will actively collaborate with this commission to improve Formula One – for every team and every fan who shares our passion for the sport.”

We will hold the FIA responsible for this procedure, and we are withdrawing our appeal.”

The FIA said the fallout from Sunday’s race was “tarnishing the image of the championship” on Wednesday, promising a review for the 2022 season.

