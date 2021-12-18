Mercedes’ latest protests have been rejected, and Verstappen has won the controversial world title.

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix LIVE REACTION: Mercedes’ latest protests are REJECTED, and Verstappen WINS the highly contested world title.

MAX VERSTAPPEN has won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in a thrilling and contentious finish.

A safety car pinned Lewis Hamilton, allowing Verstappen to pit for new tyres while the Brit could not stop.

With one lap to go, the pair had to race off, and with a fresh set of tyres, it was up to Verstappen to win.

The safety car appears to have pulled the rug out from under Hamilton’s feet, resulting in what will undoubtedly be the greatest controversy in Formula One history.

With 20 laps to go, Hamilton had the option of changing his tyres, but opted to keep an old set in order to close in on the world leader.

After the Brit got an incredible start on his rival, the pair collided in the first lap.

Stewards have decided not to punish the reigning world champion following an investigation.

Verstappen was only required to return time rather than a place.

The stewards were convinced Hamilton DID ease up and complain, despite Red Bull’s claims.

THE DAD OF HAMILTON IS AN EXCELLENT LEW-SER

Lewis Hamilton’s father, Anthony, was gracious in defeat, congratulating Max Verstappen on winning the Formula One world championship ahead of his son.

Following a dramatic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Anthony was seen shaking hands with Verstappen and hugging his father Jos.

Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony, congratulates Max and Jos Verstappen.

After it appeared for much of the race that Hamilton was on his way to a record eighth world championship, Verstappen took the checkered flag.

After the most unbelievable drama, the Dutchman was awarded the world title.

In the immediate aftermath of the race, Anthony made sure to congratulate the Verstappen family, remaining gracious in defeat.

That was before it was revealed that Mercedes had filed two appeals against the race result.

Nicholas Latifi’s crash five laps from the end prompted a late safety car, which set in motion an incredible sequence of events.

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team principal, was enraged by race director Michael Masi’s initial statement that ‘any lapped cars will not be allowed to overtake’ while the safety car was out.

TRIUMPH IN THE TITLE

Geri Horner posted a photo

