Mercedes, led by Lewis Hamilton, has filed an appeal after a protest over Max Verstappen’s F1 title win was dismissed.

Following a controversial safety car decision on the final lap of the season, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton was pipped to the title by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Before Nicholas Latifi’s crash five laps from the end, Hamilton had been leading for the majority of the race.

While the safety car was out, race director Michael Masi initially stated that “any lapped cars will not be allowed to overtake.”

Verstappen and Hamilton were separated by five backmarkers at that point, which the Dutchman would have had to weave through before attempting to take the lead.

Masi changed his mind on the penultimate lap and allowed only those five cars to unlap themselves, putting Verstappen right behind Hamilton.

The decision gave the Red Bull driver more room to attack his British rival, and he quickly flew past him on newer tyres.

Following the chequered flag at Yas Marina Circuit, furious Merc bosses fought a four-hour battle to have the result overturned.

Mercedes’ protest was based on two provisions of the F1 Sporting Regulations: Article 48.12 and Article 48.8.

Their appeal was ultimately denied late Sunday night, but they have indicated that they will file a new legal challenge.

The team said they would appeal to the FIA court of appeals, as reported by Sky Sports News.

Merc has 96 hours to make their submission; if that fails, the next step is to appeal to the Swiss Court of Arbitration for Sport.