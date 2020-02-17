Mercurial Moeen Ali at his best as England level Twenty20 series with tense win over South Africa

England remain on course to finish the tour of South Africa with a Twenty20 series victory after Tom Curran held his nerve to set up a decider at Centurion on Sunday.

Once again, a contest between these two teams went down to the wire and Eoin Morgan’s men appeared set for Valentine’s Day heartbreak when the South Africans whittled their requirement down to three runs from the final two deliveries of a six-fest.

But in an ending of high drama and controversy, Curran claimed two wickets in two balls to close out the win. An umpire’s-call lbw accounted for Dwaine Pretorius but England were left apoplectic with how it came about: Quinton de Kock gesturing from the dressing room to challenge in a clear breach of ICC protocol.

Thankfully, a diplomatic incident was avoided by the decision going England’s way and they walked the line themselves when Adil Rashid caught Bjorn Fortuin’s improvised scoop seconds later, having been marginally inside the 30-yard fielding circle at short fine leg when Curran was at the point of release. An inch or so the other way and it would have been a no-ball.

‘Probably with two balls to go, it was South Africa’s game to lose, they were in an unbelievably commanding position,’ beamed Morgan.

‘Full credit to our bowling line-up, we had great variation with different guys doing different roles than they normally do and guys responded well. South Africa had the best of the batting conditions, it was a little bit dewy out there, skidded on and the more options we have for guys bowling at the death is invaluable.’

The fact that England held out in such circumstances, and in conditions not dissimilar to those found in Australia, bodes well for October’s Twenty20 World Cup but they would not have had enough runs to play with but for a Moeen Ali-inspired late assault that saw them plunder 78 off the final 27 deliveries of their innings.

Moeen was at his mercurial best in just a quarter of an hour at the crease, not looking back from the moment he launched his second ball, sent down by Andile Phehlukwayo, over long-off’s head.

England — once again given a turbo-charged start by Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy — were faltering at 127 for five after 15.3 overs when Moeen walked out to join Ben Stokes but a succession of blows into the Durban night sky hurtled them beyond the average first innings score of 154 at this ground.

Incredibly, Moeen was on course to equal the fastest 50 in T20 internationals — the 12-ball effort struck off England’s attack on this very ground by India’s Yuvraj Singh back in 2007 — when he fell just shy of striking his fifth six.

His efforts seemed to inspire Stokes, who straight-hit a strike into the second tier to raise 200.

But it did not perturb a teeming Kingsmead, awash with song throughout and full of hope when De Kock upgraded the record for South Africa’s fastest T20 50 he previously held with AB de Villiers by four deliveries to 17.

When the South Africa captain swung Mark Wood’s first ball beyond the boundary lunge of Stokes, it brought up his eighth six in a 15-ball spell. But he perished attempting to repeat the dose later in the over.

The golden arm of Wood accounted for Temba Bavuma with a bumper grabbed down the leg side by keeper Jos Buttler.

Chris Jordan then took centre stage by following a catch in the deep to account for the dangerous David Miller by placing himself on a hat-trick for the second time in 48 hours, yorking both Jon-Jon Smuts and Andile Phehlukwayo.

The equation was down to five off three balls only for Curran to finish off Moeen’s great work.