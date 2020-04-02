Merson heaps praise on Grealish as he picks his Player of the Season

Former Arsenal playmaker Paul Merson has named Jack Grealish as the player he likes to “watch the most in the Premier League” as he picked out his Player of the Season.

Grealish recently had to apologise in a video message on Twitter, saying he was “deeply embarrassed” after he “stupidly agreed” to go to a friend’s house at the weekend, breaking coronavirus lockdown rules.

The Aston Villa captain has had an otherwise memorable season, bagging seven goals and providing a further six for his team-mates in the Premier League.

His performances were picked out as a highlight by Merson but couldn’t see past Liverpool forward Sadio Mane as his Premier League Player of the Season.

Merson told Sky Sports: “If you’re asking me which player I want to watch the most in the Premier League, it’s Jack Grealish!

“But he isn’t getting player of the year. It’s different. It’s got to be Sadio Mane for me. Mane is the player who has been Liverpool’s go-to man at special times in the season. He’s performed and got big goals in big games. He’s the one for me.

“Virgil van Dijk would be a close second – if he was at Manchester City, they would be 10 points clear. That’s how much he is worth.

“Obviously Kevin De Bruyne has been brilliant, but it’s hard to give it to someone who is 25 points behind someone else.”

