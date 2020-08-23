Merson: ‘I don’t see how Leeds will survive in the Premier League’

Paul Merson has had his say on the chances of both Fulham and Leeds in the Premier League this season.

Leeds return to the top flight after a 16-year absence, having comfortably claimed the Championship title.

But despite their clear superiority last season, Merson believes fellow newcomers Fulham – who have bounced straight back to the Premier League after a single season away – have a better chance of staying up.

In his column for the Daily Star, Merson explained: ‘Fulham have a chance of staying up next season because of Aleksandar Mitrovic.

‘They will need a couple of signings and they will need to learn from their mistakes last time around when they bought badly.

‘But Mitrovic gives them a chance. He will score you goals and he knows the league. He’s done it in the Premier League before.

‘It’s Leeds I worry about if they don’t sign a striker. I don’t see how they survive. I don’t see Patrick Bamford scoring the goals Mitrovic will.

‘I hope Leeds fans don’t think they will do a Sheffield United because I don’t see it. When you try to press like they do, top players will pop the ball around you.

‘But Fulham won’t try to overplay. They know their strengths and they have players who have been up there before. They should be able to grind out results.

‘If Leeds can get a top quality forward, they might be okay. But that’s where Fulham have such an advantage.

‘They don’t need another striker because they already have an absolute gem in Mitrovic.’